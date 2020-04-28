Terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir's Zainpora
A terrorist was killed in an encounter which broke out between militants and security forces at Zainpora in Shopian district on Tuesday, an army official said.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:41 IST
The joint operation is being conducted by Army's 55 RR, Shopian Police and CRPF.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
