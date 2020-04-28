Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, cases climb to 663

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:52 IST
2 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, cases climb to 663

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 28 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 663, while the number of fatalities rose to 22 in the state with two new deaths, an official said. During the last 24 hours, 28 new coronavirus cases have been reported, while 10 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

The total number of active cases in West Bengal as on Tuesday evening is 522, while 119 people recovered from the infection, Sinha said. At least 1,180 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours and a total of 13,223 tests conducted in the state so far, the senior bureaucrat said.

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 663, while the Union Health Ministry website has put the figure at 697..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

U.S. appeals court judges grilled a Trump administration lawyer on Tuesday about its arguments that the House of Representatives cannot sue to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holding arguments by phone, the U.S. Court of...

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

French professional soccer, rugby and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons.The French football...

Mamata realised 'solo show' not working, formed panel to deal with COVID-19 crisis: WB BJP

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said she formed a four-member panel to combat the COVID-19 menace, after realising that her solo show wasnt working and the situation was get...

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020