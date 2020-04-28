Six fresh cases of COVID-19 in Telangana on Tuesday

Six fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,009. No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to be 25, state Health Minister E Rajender told reporters here.

With 42 people being discharged today, the number of people discharged after recovery went up to 374, he said. The number of active cases in the state stood at 610, Rajender added.