Maha govt appoints administrator for Aurangabad civic body

With the tenure of members of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) ending on April 28 and elections put on hold due to COVID situation, the Maharashtra government has appointed civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey as the administrator of the AMC. An order issued by the state Urban Development Ministry stated that the Election Commission had decided to put on hold the election procedure for the AMC.

"Astik Kumar Pandey will be the administrator for the AMC now," it stated. The administrator is allowed to discuss issues with Mayor and other members.

He can also set up a committee of members. The 115-member AMC was ruled by the Sena-BJP combine, before BJP's deputy mayor resigning from the post.