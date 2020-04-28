Left Menu
Manipur minister flags commodity transportation issues during lockdown

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:38 IST
Manipur Public Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh on Tuesday apprised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about issues faced during transportation of commodities and implementation of highway development projects in the landlocked state, owing to the ongoing lockdown. During a video conference with Gadkari and ministers of other states, Singh highlighted hindrances in the movement of commodities in neighbouring states, an official release said.

"The state is facing some issues regarding movement of construction materials for highway projects and other non- essential commodities while passing through some neighbouring states," Singh said. He, however, said there is no such problem in transportation of goods within the state.

The country is under a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19..

