AP sets up death audit panel on COVID-19

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:46 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a nine-member State-Level Death Audit Committee on COVID-19 to examine all the case records to ascertain the cause of death pertaining to the victims of coronavirus. The Committee, to be chaired by the Director of Medical Education, will conduct "verbal autopsy" with all the stakeholders to identify the cause of death, Special Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy said in an order.

The committee would also analyse the trends and use the data to predict future trends, plan management strategies and suggest measures to reduce the mortality, the special chief secretary said. The committee would submit its report to the state nodal authority for Covid-19 and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, he added.

Till date, 31 people died of coronavirus affliction in Andhra Pradesh. Majority of the cases had comorbidities like asthma, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems with amortality rate of 2.46 per cent (of the total cases), according to official sources.

As on Tuesday, the state registered 1,259 coronavirus positive cases, of which 970 were active.

