14 BSF personnel in Chhattisgarh test negative for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:48 IST
14 BSF personnel in Chhattisgarh test negative for COVID-19

Fourteen Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed in Chhattisgarh have tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday after they reached there from Agra two days back, officials said. The troops, however, will be under quarantine for 14 days, he said.

The troops, on board a truck of the force, had reached Bhilai town of Chhattisgarh on April 26 from Delhi and had stayed at a police line in Agra (Uttar Pradesh) for 20 days. All 14 have tested negative after their reports came on Tuesday, the official said.

These BSF troops are deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the state. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

