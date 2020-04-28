Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills son, injures another before committing suicide

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:30 IST
Man kills son, injures another before committing suicide

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot his two sons, killing one of them, and ended his own life in Ballarpur town in the district on Tuesday. Mulchand Dwivedi, who worked as a security gurad at a bank in Nagpur, had returned to Ballarpur town to stay at his brother's house after lockdown for coronavirus came into force, police said.

Police spokesperson Vilas Munde said that recently Dwivedi had decided to walk to his home state, Uttar Pradesh, on foot by following the railway track, but he was persuaded to return to the town. On Tuesday, he had an altercation with Akash (23) and Pawan (19) who were staying with him in Ballarpur, and shot both of them with his licensed revolver, Munde said.

Later he shot himself, killing himself on the spot. The police found Akash and Pawan lying injured. While Akash died while being taken to hospital, Pawan was shifted to Nagpur and his condition was critical, police said.

Further probe is underway, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sachin Jadhav..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID-19 contact-tracing app to be ready in 2-3 weeks

A contact-tracing smartphone application which alerts the users of a possible coronavirus case among their recent communications will be ready for use within two to three weeks, British MPs were told on Tuesday. The voluntary app, developed...

Climate technology must be open source, available at affordable cost: Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said just like the world is unitedly engaged in finding a vaccine for COVID-19, countries should work towards making climate technology an open source which must be available at afford...

Breather for MFs: Sebi eases compliance norms for investment in unlisted NCDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by six months for mutual funds to comply with the highest limits of investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures NCDs. Mutual funds were required to comply with the highest invest...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020