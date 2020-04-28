Man kills son, injures another before committing suicide

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot his two sons, killing one of them, and ended his own life in Ballarpur town in the district on Tuesday. Mulchand Dwivedi, who worked as a security gurad at a bank in Nagpur, had returned to Ballarpur town to stay at his brother's house after lockdown for coronavirus came into force, police said.

Police spokesperson Vilas Munde said that recently Dwivedi had decided to walk to his home state, Uttar Pradesh, on foot by following the railway track, but he was persuaded to return to the town. On Tuesday, he had an altercation with Akash (23) and Pawan (19) who were staying with him in Ballarpur, and shot both of them with his licensed revolver, Munde said.

Later he shot himself, killing himself on the spot. The police found Akash and Pawan lying injured. While Akash died while being taken to hospital, Pawan was shifted to Nagpur and his condition was critical, police said.

Further probe is underway, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sachin Jadhav..