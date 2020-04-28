Left Menu
COVID-19: Karnataka may go for taluk wise colour-coding after May 3

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday hinted that instead of districts, taluks are are likely to be classified as red, orange and green zones on the basis of incidence of COVID-19 cases, after May 3. "All these days we used to take district as a centre and classified them with colours- red, green, orange.

Mostly after May 3, taluks will be identified as centre, depending on cases taluk wise it (colour coding) will be done, I think whole district will not be considered then," Ashoka told reporters. This move is seen as a measure aimed at further relaxing the lockdown restrictions, and to allow economic activities.

According to state COVID-19 war room's latest data there are at 36 taluks in the state that has at least one positive case in the last 28 days, with maximum number of 46 cases each in Bengaluru north and Nanjanagudu taluk. As of now in district wise classification, there are 14 districts in the state that are categorised as green, as they do not have any active COVID-19 cases.

They include- Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Kolar. Six districts are in red zone (with more number of active cases- Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bengaluru urban and Mysuru.

As on Tuesday evening, cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 20 deaths and 207 discharges. Ashoka also said it has been decided to open sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and Mysuru from Wednesday.

Sub-registrar offices were opened across the state, except in Bengaluru and Mysuru. In these two cities, sub-registrar offices located in a one-km radius of containment zones will not be opened and people cannot visit them.

All other sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and Mysuru will open from Wednesday,he said.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

