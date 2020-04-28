Left Menu
Hyderabad cops celebrate one-year-old girl's birthday amid lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:03 IST
Hyderabad cops celebrate one-year-old girl's birthday amid lockdown

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): For baby Myra, her first birthday turned out to be special which she can cherish for life with Hyderabad police wishing and joining the celebrations, in the absence of her parents, who are away in the US. Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Hyderabad, Myra, now staying with her grandparents here, could not go to Boston in the US to be with her parents-- Sandeep and Harini, following which they requested the Hyderabad police to greet her on her first birthday.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with other senior police officials visited the house of Sandeep and Harini at Barkatpura area here to wish their one-year-old daughter on her first birthday. They presented the toddler with a teddy bear covered with a (face) mask which police said will highlight the important message of health and hygiene.

Kumar said the baby's parents phoned today informing them about Myra's birthday. "For parents, the first birthday (of their child) is emotional and very important.Because of the present situation they cannot be together.

So, I thought that from Hyderabad City Police we will celebrate the baby's birthday," Kumar told reporters. "We have gifted her teddy bear with (wearing) a mask.

The first birthday.. the baby will remember, the top cop said. A pre-recorded 'Happy Birthday' song was also played on a 'Bluetooth speaker' during the celebrations. According to a senior police official, the girls parents had come down to Hyderabad last month and later flew back to the US.Her grandparents were to drop her back to Boston and were scheduled to leave on March 20.

"Prior to flying to the US, the baby's grandfather went for a health checkup at a hospital where doctors advised open heart surgery and in the meanwhile lockdown was announced after which they could not go to the US. The first birthday for the baby will remain memorable one which she can cherish for her life," the official said.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

