Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prices of cucumber, lady finger may rise due to Delhi-Haryana Border 'sealing'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:21 IST
Prices of cucumber, lady finger may rise due to Delhi-Haryana Border 'sealing'

The prices of vegetables like lady finger, cucumber and bottle gourd might increase in the city as their supply from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi is likely get affected by up to 30 per cent, following sealing of Haryana's border with Delhi. Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said that there are some news coming from Sonipat that supply of vegetables from the neighbouring state was not being allowed in Delhi.

"With this, the supply of cucumber, lady finger, bottle gourd and other vegetables from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi may be affected by up to 30 per cent," Khan said. Haryana's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Azadpur Mandi, Asia's biggest wholesale market, has so far reported 11 coronavirus cases.  The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 3,314, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. PT BUN KJ.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...

IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020