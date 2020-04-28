Prices of cucumber, lady finger may rise due to Delhi-Haryana Border 'sealing'

The prices of vegetables like lady finger, cucumber and bottle gourd might increase in the city as their supply from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi is likely get affected by up to 30 per cent, following sealing of Haryana's border with Delhi. Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said that there are some news coming from Sonipat that supply of vegetables from the neighbouring state was not being allowed in Delhi.

"With this, the supply of cucumber, lady finger, bottle gourd and other vegetables from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi may be affected by up to 30 per cent," Khan said. Haryana's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Azadpur Mandi, Asia's biggest wholesale market, has so far reported 11 coronavirus cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 3,314, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. PT BUN KJ.