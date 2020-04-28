Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM has money for loan defaulters, not for farmers: Yechury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:47 IST
PM has money for loan defaulters, not for farmers: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday hit out at the centre citing an RTI reply from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which stated that the government has waived Rs 68,607 crore of the top 50 bank loan defaulters, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. "The man who ran away from India after a fraud was welcomed by Modi at PM's residence, calling him Mehul Bhai. Not only did Modi's 'Mehul Bhai' escape, he also got his bank loans from public money written off! "This, under the same Modi govt which says that it has no money for the poor and the vulnerable who have lost their livelihoods in the sudden lockdown. Or doesn't have money to give free food from grains, rotting in FCI godowns. But there’s always money for humaare Mehul Bhai!," Yechury said in a tweet.

He also said the priorities of this government are "statues, Trump tamasha, write-offs of frauds of cronies, personal PR campaigns and latest fad of a new residence for PM in a new Central Vista". "How come Modi has money to waste on all this but not for farmers, workers, the poor and the vulnerable?," Yechury asked. Taking a dig at the violence by a mob of migrants in Surat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, Yechury asked why he didnt talk of the 'Guajarat model' any more.

"Achhe Din? Modi & Shah's state facing a severe health crisis. BJP rule since 1995 destroyed public health. There’s a complete breakdown of governance & humanitarian concerns. It’s distressing to see these visuals from Gujarat. "Should there be missing posters for union ministers such as health minister who hasn’t been seen facing the press, answering questions about the grave situation in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh or UP? If Agra was a ‘model’, why hasn't minister answered what became of that model now?," he asked.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magis...

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020