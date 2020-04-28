Left Menu
Goa: 60 crew members return, portal set up for those stranded

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:32 IST
The first batch of 60 crew members working on board cruise ship Marrela Discovery arrived in Goa by road from Mumbai on Tuesday amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that all persons on board this ship have tested negative for the virus.

In another development, the Goa NRI Commission set up a portal for Goans stranded abroad due to the virus outbreak and want to return to the country. In a tweet on Tuesday, CM Sawant said, "This data will help us decide the course of action once Govt of India announces the policy for return of Indians stranded abroad." PTI RPS BNM BNM

