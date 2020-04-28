Secondary contact of Markaz attendee tests COVID-19 positive: Assam Min

One person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 37 in the state including 9 active, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The person who was tested positive is a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee.

"A person from Goalpara district, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested COVID-19 positive. The number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 37. Active hospital cases 9," Sarma tweeted. With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)