12 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab

With 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, the total cases in Punjab have reached 342, said Punjab Health Department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, there are 219 active COVID-19 cases in the state. So far 104 persons have been cured and 19 deaths have been reported.

According to the district-wise breakup, a maximum of 85 cases were reported from Jalandhar, 65 from SAS Nagar and 61 from Patiala. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning from other places to check further spread of COVID-19.

With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)