British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP
British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.
BA confirm to me up to 12,000 British Airways staff - including pilots & crew - will be made redundant (28.5% of workforce) CEO of BA has written to staff: "There is no Government bailout standing by for BA and we cannot expect the taxpayer to offset salaries indefinitely" pic.twitter.com/hwHfkgAYIg— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) April 28, 2020
Further details awaited.
