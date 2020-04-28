British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.

BA confirm to me up to 12,000 British Airways staff - including pilots & crew - will be made redundant (28.5% of workforce) CEO of BA has written to staff: "There is no Government bailout standing by for BA and we cannot expect the taxpayer to offset salaries indefinitely" pic.twitter.com/hwHfkgAYIg