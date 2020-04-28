Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 more test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total reaches 366

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:51 IST
20 more test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total reaches 366

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 366, a top official said here. With Araria, Sitamarhi and Sheikhpura reporting their first cases, the number of districts affected by the pandemic has reached 28, out of the 38 in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said six people all men in the age range between 18 and 70 years tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gopalganj district. In addition, Kaimur reported four cases, including a four-year-old boy from Chainpur village which has become a hotspot. The remaining patients, including a woman aged 19 years, are from the district headquarters of Bhabhua.

Both Kaimur and Gopalganj now account for 18 cases each. Two men, in their 40s and 60s, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jamalpur town of Munger district which has reported the maximum number of cases - 92.

Three men aged between 23 and 52 years tested positive for the disease in Jehanabad, taking the districts total to four. A 17-year-old boy tested Covid-19 positive in Naya Bhojpur village of Buxar yet another hotspot taking the districts total to 26.

The Sitamarhi patient is a 26-year-old man who has returned from Delhi, while in Sheikhpura, a man of the same age has tested positive for coronavirus infection, the official said. Besides, Araria and Banka reported two cases each.

In terms of total number of cases, Munger is followed by Patna (39), Nalanda (35), Rohtas (31) and Siwan (30). Two patients, one each from Munger and Vaishali districts, have died while 64 have recovered.

Till Tuesday evening, 19,851 samples have been tested at six approved laboratories in the state four at the state capital and one each at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga..

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French soccer won't resume before September, prime minister says

French professional soccer and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons. The French football leagu...

Sanders' campaign alumni now backing Biden with a Super PAC

Alumni of Senator Bernie Sanders unsuccessful presidential campaigns on Tuesday said they had started a new political fundraising group to support onetime rival Joe Biden.The group, Future to Believe In PAC, announced ambitions to rally San...

SC asks Centre to make available essential PPEs to non-COVID doctors, other healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre to make available the essential PPEs Personal Protective Equipment to non-COVID doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in treating the non-COVID patients. A three-judge bench of the apex ...

Senior U.S. House members vow to pass major defense bill despite pandemic

The long reach of the coronavirus outbreak will not keep U.S. lawmakers from passing an annual bill that determines how the Pentagon spends its billions, as Congress has done for six decades. Representatives Adam Smith, Democratic chairman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020