20 more test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total reaches 366

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 366, a top official said here. With Araria, Sitamarhi and Sheikhpura reporting their first cases, the number of districts affected by the pandemic has reached 28, out of the 38 in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said six people all men in the age range between 18 and 70 years tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gopalganj district. In addition, Kaimur reported four cases, including a four-year-old boy from Chainpur village which has become a hotspot. The remaining patients, including a woman aged 19 years, are from the district headquarters of Bhabhua.

Both Kaimur and Gopalganj now account for 18 cases each. Two men, in their 40s and 60s, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jamalpur town of Munger district which has reported the maximum number of cases - 92.

Three men aged between 23 and 52 years tested positive for the disease in Jehanabad, taking the districts total to four. A 17-year-old boy tested Covid-19 positive in Naya Bhojpur village of Buxar yet another hotspot taking the districts total to 26.

The Sitamarhi patient is a 26-year-old man who has returned from Delhi, while in Sheikhpura, a man of the same age has tested positive for coronavirus infection, the official said. Besides, Araria and Banka reported two cases each.

In terms of total number of cases, Munger is followed by Patna (39), Nalanda (35), Rohtas (31) and Siwan (30). Two patients, one each from Munger and Vaishali districts, have died while 64 have recovered.

Till Tuesday evening, 19,851 samples have been tested at six approved laboratories in the state four at the state capital and one each at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga..