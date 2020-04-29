IAS officer Ira Singhal given charge of press dept at NDMC

Bureaucrat and deputy commissioner in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was on Tuesday assigned additional charge of the director of press and information department of the civic body, authorities said

An NDMC order dated April 28 said, "On administrative grounds and in public interest Ira Singhal is hereby assigned the additional charge of Director (Press and Information) with immediate effect in addition to her present assignment." Yogendra Singh Mann, currently holding that post, is relieved from the charge with immediate effect and will look after the charge of Director (Printing and Stationary)

Singhal, a 2015-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, soon after taking charge said, "We are proud to share the story of our generous staff member, ASI (assistant sanitary inspector) Hoshiar Singh of ward 29, Narela Zone who donated Rs 1 lakh to PM Cares Fund from his own pocket." On Monday, South Delhi Mayor Sunita Kangra had said the SDMC had approved a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, health ground staff, malaria workers, sanitation workers, gardeners or other field workers, if they die in the line of duty while combating COVID-19.