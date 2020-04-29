Man killed as fire breaks out in Shimla village

Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:42 IST
A fire broke out in a village in Shimla district on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and two others injured, police said. A temple and six houses were also gutted in the fire, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

The fire broke out at 4 am in Sistwari village near Chirgaon. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control. While one person died, two others were injured and admitted to a hospital in Rohru, police said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the third incident of fire in Chirgaon area in three days. An 80-year-old woman was killed when a fire broke out in the area on Monday.

