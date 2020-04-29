Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:51 IST
Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

A well-known journalist was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, police said on Wednesday. The charges under which Zubair Ahmed has been booked include one about circulating "rumour".

Zubair Ahmed, the editor of 'Light of Andaman, a popular weekly newspaper which is now published online, was summoned to the Bambooflat police station in South Andaman district on April 27 for questioning over his tweet and then arrested, police said on Tuesday. He was then taken to the Aberdeen police station where he spent the night in a lockup, it said.

"Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients?" he tweeted on Monday, tagging the local administration. In another tweet a day earlier, he said: "Request #Covid19 quarantined persons not to call any acquaintance over phone. People are being traced and quarantined on the basis of phone calls." Ahmed was produced before a court on Tuesday afternoon which granted him bail.

He has been charged under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1) that relates to publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report, police said. Besides, sections 51 and 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 were also slapped. While Section 51 deals with punishment for obstruction, Section 54 pertains to punishment for false warning.

Andaman and Nicobar Media Federation President K Ganesan condemned the arrest. The Bambooflat area has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory and is a hotspot. Over 20 people from there have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of British workers will need to gather the harvest

Thousands of British workers will need to help gather the harvest as seasonal workers from other parts of Europe are unable to travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, the environment minister said on Wednesday. British Environment Secretary...

Mahindra & Mahindra Fin Services to raise up to Rs 475 cr via NCDs

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 475 crore through issue of debentures. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the company approved the allotment of 4,750 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ...

Bharti AXA partners with PolicyBazaar to sell motor insurance policy

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI&#160;Bharti AXA General Insurance on Wednesday said it has tied-up with online policy aggregator PolicyBazaar.com to sell usage-based motor insurance covers. It said the scheme is for private car owners under the regul...

Airbus Q1 profit plunges as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

Airbus on Wednesday posted a 49 slump in first-quarter core profit and called for an industry-wide campaign to restore confidence in flying after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020