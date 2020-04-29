Left Menu
Development News Edition

4-day lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore not to be extended: TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:30 IST
4-day lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore not to be extended: TN govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said the four-day total shutdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Corporation limits ending by today will not be extended. It also announced a relaxation in the business hours of shops selling essential items including vegetables for April 30, saying they can function from 6 AM to 5 PM.

Amidst rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on April 24 announced a complete shutdown from Sunday (April 26) in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days, disallowing grocery shops as well and fully curtailing movement of the public. The shutdown in the corporation limits of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, scheduled to end by Wednesday night, will revert to the pre-April 26 conditions, an official release here said.

On Wednesday, the government announced extending the business hours of shops selling essential items for Thursday, saying it will be applicable only for tomorrow. "On April 30, to enable people buy essential items like vegetables, fruits and grocery, shops selling these will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 5 PM," the release said.

However, business hours will be curtailed from 6 AM to 1 PM from the next day, May 1, in adherence to the lockdown conditions announced earlier. The government urged the people to strictly follow social distancing while buying the essential items, besides asking them to remain patient and calm during shopping.

"People are directed to wear masks," while visiting the shops, it said cautioning them against the contagion. Incidentally, people had given a go-by to all social distancing norms on Saturday, a day before the total lockdown kicked-in in the said cities and resorted to panic buying by swarming markets in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai to purchase essential commodities.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of British workers will need to gather the harvest

Thousands of British workers will need to help gather the harvest as seasonal workers from other parts of Europe are unable to travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, the environment minister said on Wednesday. British Environment Secretary...

Mahindra & Mahindra Fin Services to raise up to Rs 475 cr via NCDs

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 475 crore through issue of debentures. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the company approved the allotment of 4,750 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ...

Bharti AXA partners with PolicyBazaar to sell motor insurance policy

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI&#160;Bharti AXA General Insurance on Wednesday said it has tied-up with online policy aggregator PolicyBazaar.com to sell usage-based motor insurance covers. It said the scheme is for private car owners under the regul...

Airbus Q1 profit plunges as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

Airbus on Wednesday posted a 49 slump in first-quarter core profit and called for an industry-wide campaign to restore confidence in flying after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020