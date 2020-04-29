Left Menu
Three militants killed in encounter in Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces gunned down three militants in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. A police official said while one militant was killed on Tuesday, two were gunned down on Wednesday.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he said. The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district on Tuesday.

The searches were going on and the operation is in progress, the official said.

Latest News

