Will conduct exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Wednesday reiterated that there has been no change in the decision of the board regarding the holding of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. It further stated that its decision to conduct board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 remains the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:11 IST
Representative Image [Source: Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Wednesday reiterated that there has been no change in the decision of the board regarding the holding of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. It further stated that its decision to conduct board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 remains the same. The clarification was issued amid speculation regarding the conduct of board exams, the CBSE said.

"Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1st April 2020," the CBSE tweeted in the afternoon today. "The CBSE in its April 1 circular had stated that decision of examination and the evaluation process would be taken after the conclusion of the lockdown. The Board stand by its April 1 circular," it said.

An official from the CBSE also told ANI that the Board will make efforts in the future to conduct the exams for those students who had missed because of the northeast Delhi violence after the lockdown gets over. "Efforts will also be taken to conduct exams of students who reside in northeast Delhi and were not able to appear for the paper due to the violence in the area," he added.

In its April 1 circular, the CBSE Board had stated, "With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations." (ANI)

