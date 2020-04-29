On parents' request from US, Hyderabad cops celebrate birthday of one-year-old stuck due to lockdown

As a goodwill gesture, Hyderabad Police on Tuesday went beyond the call of duty and celebrated the first birthday of a toddler, who is stuck in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, while her parents are away in Boston, USA. The cops visited the house situated in Barkatpura area after receiving a request from the parents -- Sandeep and Harini - to greet their daughter Myra on her first birthday.

"I visited the house of Sandeep and Harini at Barkatpura to wish their one-year-old daughter baby Myra on her first birthday. Due to the lockdown in Hyderabad, baby Myra could not go to her parents in Boston," said City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The child is staying with her relatives in Hyderabad.

P Vishwa Prasad, IPS, Joint CP Central Zone M Ramesh, IPS, Joint CP East Zone, Inspectors of Narayanaguda and Kachiguda and the patrol car staff of Narayanguda also took part in the birthday celebration in a bid to bring cheer to the family. (ANI)