Four cops test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Firozabad

Four policemen including a Senior Sub Inspector posted at Ramgarh police station here tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. On April 14, Ramgarh police had taken a youth into custody for flouting the lockdown and he later tested positive for the coronavirus disease, chief medical officer Dr SK Dikshit said.

The samples of 27 police personnel of the Ramgarh police station were later sent for testing and in the report received Wednesday, four of them have been tested positive, he said. All the police personnel of the Ramgarh police station were sent into quarantine soon after the youth had tested positive, Deputy SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said.