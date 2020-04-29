Left Menu
Suresh N. Patel takes oath as Vigilance Commissioner on video link

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Shri Sharad Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner, Secretary and other senior officers of the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:17 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission can have a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDIndialive)

Shri Suresh N. Patel took oath as Vigilance Commissioner today. Following social distancing norms, he was administered the oath of office by Shri Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner on the video link. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Shri Sharad Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner, Secretary and other senior officers of the Commission.

Shri Patel had over three decades of experience in the banking sector. He was the Managing Director & CEO of Andhra Bank and was an Executive Director in Oriental Bank of Commerce. He had been Member, Management Committee, Indian Banks' Association; Member, Bankers' Institute of Rural Development, NABARD; President, State Level Bankers' Committee, Andhra Pradesh and President, Bankers' Institute of Rural & Entrepreneurship Development.

He is a Permanent Invitee to the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) of RBI and a member of the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF) prior to his appointment as Vigilance Commissioner.

The tenure of Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years. The Central Vigilance Commission can have a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners.

(With Inputs from PIB)

