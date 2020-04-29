'Aggressive' testing only way to identify COVID-19 cases: Cong

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:17 IST
Chandigarh Congress president Pardeep Chhabra on Wednesday said "aggressive" testing is the only way to detect COVID-19 cases. "Till now the Chandigarh administration has not been able to devise any concrete strategy to ramp up community testing and that is why we have seen 20 cases coming up in last two days in city," Chhabra said here.

"Aggressive testing for coronavirus is the only way to identify, isolate and treat the patients of COVID-19," he added. Chhabra said he is ready to get tested for COVID-19 to put all speculations to rest after someone tested positive for coronavirus at a food and ration distribution event where he was present alongwith the Chandigarh SSP recently.

He said that all precautions and instructions for social distancing and hygiene are maintained at places where Chandigarh Congress is getting food prepared or distributed among the needy. Chhabra said that Chandigarh Congress has been running the ‘Chandigarh Congress Ki Rasoi - Bhookha Soye Na Koi’ campaign where food for more than 1500 people is made everyday. The campaign has been running since the start of lockdown on March 23 and will continue to provide packed food packets to all the residents of city up to May 3 who need help and support.

Chandigarh has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases in the last two days with the tally of positive patients touching 60. So far, no death has taken place in the city due to the virus..

