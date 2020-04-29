Left Menu
Download Aarogya Setu app, come to office when it shows 'safe' status: Centre to all staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:55 IST
The Centre on Wednesday directed its 48.34 lakh employees to download 'Aarogya Setu' mobile app "immediately" and report to office only when it shows "safe" status for commuting. With directions for "strict" compliance of the order issued by the Personnel Ministry, the central government asked all its officers and employees, including outsourced staff, to download the application immediately.

The application developed by the government helps people to assess themselves on the risk of them contracting the coronavirus infection. The order stated, "Before starting for office, they must review their status on 'Aarogya Setu' and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status." The officers and staff are advised that in case the app shows a message that he/she has 'moderate' or 'high-risk', calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity ("recent contact with infected person"), he/she should not come to office and self-isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes 'safe' or 'low-risk', the Personnel Ministry said. A senior officer -- joint secretary (administration) -- in all departments would ensure strict compliance of the instructions, the order stated. "Ministries or departments may issue similar instructions to all autonomous, statutory bodies, PSUs etc attached to them," it added.

Officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have already joined the offices following the government's instructions. All central government departments have been asked to call only one-third of the staff below deputy secretary level to offices on rotation basis..

