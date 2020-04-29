Left Menu
10 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, count mounts to 495

A total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total count to 495 in the state including 123 active cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:14 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during press briefing in Kerala on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total count to 495 in the state including 123 active cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He also mentioned that recent cases include three health workers and a journalist.

During a press briefing, Vijayan said, "10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala today. This includes 3 health workers and a journalist." "Total positive cases in the state stand at 495 which includes 123 active cases," added Vijayan.

According to the Union Health Ministry Website as on 5.48 pm, India has recorded a total of 31,787 coronavirus cases including 7,797 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,008 deaths so far. (ANI)

