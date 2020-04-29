Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt must protect salaries, wages of workers: Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:31 IST
Govt must protect salaries, wages of workers: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to announce a scheme to protect salaries and wages of 12 crore workers as their employers are facing a financial crunch in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The former finance minister also said the government should do everything to avoid a financial emergency and hoped the country is not pushed into that. He also called upon the government to provide generous financial assistance to states to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic and urged it to announce a financial package for the MSME sector, as proposed by his party. Chidambaram asked the government to also announce an exit strategy in view of the lockdown and look into the issue of migrants stranded at different place due to it. "Time is of the essence. In the absence of a clear signal of assistance from the government during these extremely difficult times, the private sector will be forced to resort to large scale retrenchments and layoffs, which will devastate livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people," he said. Chidambaram also proposed a 'paycheque protection programme' for workers in the non-MSME sector, on the lines of that announced in the United States. "We urge the prime minister to step in urgently and announce an assistance package to protect the wages/salaries and pay cheques that are due in the next few days," he said at a press conference through video conferencing. The April salaries of 12 crore employees working in the MSME and non-MSME sector must be protected and the government should do something about this, he said. Asked whether the country was headed towards financial emergency in the wake of lockdown due to COVID-19, he said, "Even to utter those words at this point of time would be inappropriate. I hope we are not pushed into that." "If the government acts promptly, wisely and boldly by taking into account the advice of eminent economists, I think we can avoid a financial emergency. We should do everything to avoid a financial emergency. Because, financial emergency would mean that whatever little financial powers are there with the state governments would be taken away," he said. He said the Congress party also suggests a waiver of employers' contributions to the employees provident fund (EPF) and employees state insurance (ESI), on a temporary basis, for the next three months. "This will assist in reducing the payroll costs of employers and retaining the workforce," he said. Stressing that the the centre is non-committal on giving financial assistance to states, Chidambaram asked: "How can we have a non-committed centre in this time of grave crisis?"

Talking about the plight of workers in the MSME and non-MSME sector, he said Thursday is the last working day of the month and more than 12 crore people of India are waiting with bated breath. "They want to know if they will be paid their salaries/wages for the month of April," he said noting that there is palpable tension and rising uncertainty among them. Chidambaram said around 11 crore people are engaged in 6.3 crore MSMEs and since most of them have not worked a single day in April due to lockdown, how will these people feed themselves and their families without an income. These 11 crore people's livelihoods are in danger now because most employers are unable to pay wages/salaries, he said, adding that businesses have had no sales and payments to their vendors are stuck while large swathes of private sector are faced with what economists call an extreme liquidity shock

These businesses, he said, are unsure about their future and don't know if they can continue their businesses or will be forced to shut down permanently. "The time to make bold decisions to save the MSMEs is now. If businesses do not see hope, they will decide to close," he said. The Union government has to step in today to protect 11 crore Indians and give hope to MSMEs, he said noting that it is bewildering that there has been absolutely no financial package or assistance announced for businesses since the onset of COVID-19. The government may have the luxury of time but the MSMEs do not. They need to know whether they will be helped to stay afloat and thereby pay salaries/wages to those dependent on these businesses, he said. The Congress party has submitted a proposal with concrete suggestions for MSMEs, he said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce Rs 1 lakh crore wage protection assistance to help MSMEs pay wages and salaries for the month of April and a Rs 1 lakh crore credit guarantee fund for MSME. For the non-MSME sector, he said, we urge the government to announce a paycheque protection programme, similar to the one announced in the United States, which is not a legislation but a financial assistance package. Chidambaram said this would entail a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore for April month, which is not a large sum to protect livelihoods of 1 crore people who filed tax returns and paid taxes.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on long-standing and new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over ...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

Centre asks states, UTs to ensure accessibility features at COVID-19 centres for PwDs

The central government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for persons with disabilities PwD at centres for COVID-19 testing, quarantine facilities and treatment at hospitals, a st...

Zimbabwe central bank to cut main lending rate to 15% from May 1

Zimbabwes central bank said on Wednesday it would cut its main lending rate to 15 from 25 effective May 1 as part of measures to help the economy deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.The southern African nations economy was alr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020