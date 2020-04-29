Left Menu
Vegetable supply in Azadpur Mandir affected due to sealing of Haryana border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:38 IST
The vegetable supply in Azadpur Mandi was severely affected on Wednesday as traders could not get fresh arrivals due to sealing of Haryana border amid fears of COVID-19 infection at the Asia's largest wholesale market in the wake of 11 traders testing positive. Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketting Committee, said there was no supply of vegetables from Sonipat.

"On Wednesday, 5,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were supplied to Azadpur Mandi. Since the lockdown has been announced, supply of 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day was being recorded at the mandi," Khan said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital. Khan said there has been no rise in the prices of fruits and vegetables at the mandi.

Traders and visitors are being given masks and the market is being sanitised twice a day after 11 cases of coronavirus were reported from there. Several traders have also been quarantined, he said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 3,314 on Tuesday, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day. PTI BUN KJ KJ.

