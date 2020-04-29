No dearth of beds for COVID-19 patients in Kolkata hospitals : Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there are still as many as 790 beds ready for coronavirus patients in hospitals of Kolkata. "There were some who tried to spread rumours that there are no beds in hospitals of Kolkata to get admitted. There are still 790 beds ready for COVID-19 in Kolkata," said Banerjee in a video conference.

Speaking on further measures taken in view of controlling the spread of coronavirus, she said, "We have taken certain decisions that will be implemented from Monday if everything is alright. There will be relaxations in the green zone and the orange zone where standalone shops of essential items will remain open." However, there will be no relaxation for containment areas, she added.

"The private hospitals will have to attend to all patients and no patient can be forced to return without treatment," she said. Meanwhile, as per State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, 33 new cases have been reported in West Bengal, taking the total count of active cases here to 550.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands to 31,787, of which 7,797 have recovered/discharged and 1,008 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)