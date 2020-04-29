73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:51 IST
(Eds:rpting after adding word in 1st para,change in 3rd) Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI): A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said. The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters here.
Twelve new cases, including the deceased, were confirmed in the state on Wednesday. Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Kumar
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- Tumakuru
- COVID
ALSO READ
Six Japanese nationals to fly home via Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown
Embassy Group provides meals, dry rations worth Rs 1 cr to daily wage workers in Bengaluru
Sec 144 imposed in Bengaluru City until April 20
76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urban:toll in Karnataka increases to 10: health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH
A 66-year old man infected by coronavirus dies in Bengaluru, death toll in Karnataka rises to 13: Health Department.