73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI): A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said. The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters here.

Twelve new cases, including the deceased, were confirmed in the state on Wednesday. Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.