COVID-19: TN sees two more fatalities, 100 plus new cases for second day in a row

The metropolis of Chennai continued to give nightmares to officials with 94 fresh COVID-19 cases out of the total 104 in Tamil Nadu, where two persons died due to the disease, the health department said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 27 while the tally of positive cases climbed to 2,162, a bulletin said.

For the second day in a row, the state reported 100 plus cases with the capital city accounting for a lion's share. A 65-year old man died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday and samples of a 27-year old woman, who died on Monday at another state-run hospital, turned positive for the virus, the bulletin said.

Four children, agedbetween two and six, were among the newly infected..