Railways loaded over 7.75 lakh tonnes of private foodgrain during lockdown till Apr 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Railways loaded more than 7.75 lakh tonnes (303 rakes) of private foodgrain (PFG) during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 28 as compared to about 6.62 lakh tonnes (243 rakes) last year in same period, the national transporter said Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the leading states in private foodgrains (PFG) freight loading, it said. "Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities has been in progress in full swing during the lockdown period," it said. Railways has also identified routes for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose. Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done. These private foodgrains are those that are non-Food Corporation of India foodgrains.

