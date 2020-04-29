Left Menu
72 arrested for defying lockdown; over 4,000 held so far: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:14 IST
Seventy-two people were arrested and challans issued to 167 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. With the 72 arrests on Wednesday, over 4,000 offenders have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far over lockdown violations, according to police data.

Till now, 50 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic. "Seventeen FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 65 people arrested. A total of 579 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 167 of them, while another two were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. So far, at least 1,149 FIRs have been registered under IPC 188 and 4,038 offenders arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar over lockdown violations since March 23, while challans issued to 16,007 vehicles and another 891 vehicles have been impounded, according to an official data updated till Wednesday 7 pm.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. As of Wednesday, 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 81 of these patients -- over 59 per cent-- have recovered, according to officials.

