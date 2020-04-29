Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Poonch district
Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:27 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at around 1910 hours today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Former Pak first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz passes away
India condemns attack on its fishing boats by Pakistani forces
Pak clerics warn govt against ban on religious congregations amidst coronavirus outbreak
Denial of food to Hindus, Christians in Pakistan 'reprehensible': US govt
Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phases