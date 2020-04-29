Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total mounts to 125

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:39 IST
7 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total mounts to 125

Seven people, including six with recent travel history to West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 125, officials said. Of the new cases, three were reported from Balasore district and one each from Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda, they said.

In Balasore, three men tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from Kolkata. Though all of them were asymptomatic, their samples were tested in view of their travel history and placed in quarantine. The number of COVID-19 cases in Balasore increased to 19 with these three patients.

Earlier in the day, the respiratory disease was detected in a 77-year-old man from Bhubaneswar. This was the first COVID-19 case reported in the state capital after a gap of 14 days. The previous case reported in the city was on April 14. The man from Madhusudan Nagar area of the city got infected after coming in contact with a relative who had tested positive for the deadly virus some days ago.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 on April 9. Another test was conducted on Tuesday night which was positive, NHM director Shalini Pandit said. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar now stands at 47, of which 27 have recovered.

This apart, one new case each was reported from Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts, the Information and Public Relations department said, adding these patients had also recently returned from West Bengal. With Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda having registered coronavirus cases for the first time, the respiratory infection has spread to 14 of the 30 districts in the state.

A 60-year-old man from Panchapalli became the first COVID-19 patient in Keonjhar district. A 34-year-old man of Basudevpur area of Deogarh district is the first confirmed coronavirus case in the district, while the first COVID-19 patient in Jharsuguda is an 18-year-old woman from Brajrajnagar, an official said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 125. Of them, 85 are undergoing treatment, 39 have recovered and one dead. The fresh recovered man hailed from Bhubaneswar.

As many as 2,421 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on Tuesday, while a total of 29,108 samples have been tested till date, sources said. Of the 125 COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha so far, 47 are from Bhubaneswar, 19 each from Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts.

Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done after the fresh cases were detected, officials said..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's office

Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The search was negative. All closures can be lifted the po...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...

US, Chinese experts probing origins of coronavirus: Report

American scientists are working their Chinese counterparts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, a prime demand of US President Donald Trump and several other countries, an official media report here said on Wednesday. While ...

Lufthansa to get financial support from Switzerland and Austria

Switzerland and Austria pledged to help Lufthansa with state-backed loans as the German airline pursues talks with Berlin over a 9 billion euro 9.8 billion rescue package. The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will ask parliament for 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020