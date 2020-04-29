Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 33 new cases, Pb corona count undergoes steepest rise till date

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST
With 33 new cases, Pb corona count undergoes steepest rise till date

On a day when Punjab government announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew, the state on Wednesday saw the steepest rise in coronavirus cases with 33 more persons contacting infection, taking the total count to COVID-19 case in the state to 375. A total of 19 persons have lost their lives till date to coronavirus infection in the state while 104 have been cured of it, the state’s daily heath bulletin revealed on Wednesday.

Among fresh cases, bulk of them were pilgrims who recently returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra and some students who came back from Kota in Rajasthan, officials said. Eleven cases were reported in Ludhiana, followed by eight in Mohali, three each in Hoshiarpur and Faridkot, two each in SBS Nagar, Patiala and Bathinda and one each in Jalandhar and Sangrur, as per the medical bulletin. In Ludhiana, seven were Nanded pilgrims and four were Kota students who tested positive for coronavirus, said a health official. “Seven belong to pilgrims of Takhat Sri Nanded Sahib and four Kota students. All are asymptomatic,” said Ludhiana civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga. Out of eight cases in Mohali, five were sikh pilgrims. Pilgrims reported positive include those from Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Sangrur and Bathinda as well. Bathinda reported coronavirus patients for the first time. Around 4,000 pilgrims from Punjab, who had gone to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, were stuck there because of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, they are being brought to Punjab after the intervention of the Union Home Ministry. Besides, 3,000 migrant workers from Jaisalmer and 152 students from Kota in Rajasthan were also being brought to the state. In the past one week, the number of total cases rose from 257 on April 22 to 375 on April 29. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced a four- hour relaxation in curfew everyday from Thursday, besides extending curfew-cum-lockdown for another two weeks.

Jalandhar district had the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 86 followed by seventy three in Mohali, as per the bulletin. Of 375 cases, 63 were reported in Patiala so far, 29 in Ludhiana, 25 in Pathankot, 22 in SBS Nagar, 14 in Amritsar, 13 in Mansa, 11 in Hoshiarpur, seven in Tarn Taran, six each in Kapurthala and Faridkot, four each in Moga and Sangrur, three in Rupnagar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur.

Of the total cases, 19 have died while 104 patients have fully cured of the infection, as per the bulletin. A total of 18,670 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 15,690 samples were found negative and reports of 2,605 others are still awaited. There are 252 active cases in the state, as per bulletin.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's office

Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The search was negative. All closures can be lifted the po...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...

US, Chinese experts probing origins of coronavirus: Report

American scientists are working their Chinese counterparts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, a prime demand of US President Donald Trump and several other countries, an official media report here said on Wednesday. While ...

Lufthansa to get financial support from Switzerland and Austria

Switzerland and Austria pledged to help Lufthansa with state-backed loans as the German airline pursues talks with Berlin over a 9 billion euro 9.8 billion rescue package. The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will ask parliament for 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020