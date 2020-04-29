6 COVID cases in Mohali, 1 more in Jawaharpur today

A total of 6 people were found positive for coronavirus in Mohali and one more person in Jawaharpur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 73 in Mohali, Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali said. He said that a total of 41 samples of pilgrims from Nanded and Kota were sent for test out of which 17 test reports were revealed.

Out of the 17 reports, six were found positive. "Reports of 17 of 41 samples of pilgrims from Nanded (39) and Kota (2) are in; 6 have tested COVID-19 positive. 1 more positive case reported in Jawaharpur. Total number of positive cases in Mohali stands at 73 now," Dayalan said.

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)