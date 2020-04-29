Three-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in JK's Udhampur

Three-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in JK's UdhampurPTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:56 IST
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused driver was arrested within hours of the incident, they said. Police said Mohit, a resident of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the truck at Dhar Road near Nadaal on Udhampur-Samba road and was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead
Police immediately swung into action and chased the truck, which fled the scene after hitting the boy, the official said adding that the truck was intercepted and its driver, a resident of Banihal, was arrested.
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- Kashmir
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rampur
- Banihal
ALSO READ
COVID-19: 13 patients discharged after recovery in Kashmir
Eight fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total cases rise to 278: Officials.
Number of active COVID-19 cases drops for first time in Jammu and Kashmir as 14 patients recover: Officials.
Pak violating ceasefire to infiltrate `jihadis' into Kashmir amid virus outbreak, says activist
JKSA seeks safe evacuation of Kashmiri students, labourers