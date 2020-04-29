Three-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in JK's Udhampur

A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused driver was arrested within hours of the incident, they said. Police said Mohit, a resident of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the truck at Dhar Road near Nadaal on Udhampur-Samba road and was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead

Police immediately swung into action and chased the truck, which fled the scene after hitting the boy, the official said adding that the truck was intercepted and its driver, a resident of Banihal, was arrested.