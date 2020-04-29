Four security forces personnel injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

Four security forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in the Nowhatta area of the city here on Wednesday, police said. Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party around 9.25 pm at main chowk Nowhatta in the old city area here, a police official said.

He said three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were injured in the explosion. Further details are awaited, the official said.