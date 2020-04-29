At Badarpur border, chaos prevail as many are refused entry in Faridabad

Chaos prevailed at the Delhi-Faridabad border on Wednesday evening after the Haryana government sealed the entry-exit points of the satellite city, leaving several people stranded in the national capital as they waited to cross the border and go home. Those among the stranded at Badarpur in southeast Delhi included civic body staffers, ones with valid movement permissions, while a few with medical emergencies. With no accommodation available, many faced the difficult question of where to spent the night.

Faridabad resident Kuldeep (23), who works in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said nobody stopped him in the morning when he entered Delhi. "When I came to my office around 9 am, nobody stopped or informed me about the sealing of the bordering area. Now, when I want to go back to my home in Faridabad, the police are not allowing us to pass through the border "They are sending me back to Delhi where I have no option for an accommodation," said Kuldeep, who has been working the with SDMC since last three years. With no other option, Kuldeep, who goes by his first name, said he was heading back to his office. Forty-year-old Rajesh Singh said he pleaded with the police at the border to allow him to go to Gwalior so that he could pick up his sister.

"My sister went to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and is stuck there. Her husband works in Home Guard and received a bullet injury. He is admitted at the Siddhi Vinayak Hospital in Delhi and his further treatment will only take place after my sister come here," Singh said. The authorities in Faridabad tightened the restrictions over movement of government employees and regular people from other districts and Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Near Badarpur border, there was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to ensure that there is no restriction in movement of people working in essential services. Ramanand (51), who works as an accountant in Delhi, said he too was stuck in the national capital and had no place to stay the night. "The authorities should have informed us before sealing the borders. We were not aware about this move earlier. I live in Faridabad and work in Delhi. I have no one here where I can go and stay for a while. I will wait at the border till the time police allow us to go home," he said. Jitender Kumar, 24, said he has been denied permission twice to go to Faridabad.

"I have raw material for masks which I am supposed to deliver at a factory in Faridabad Sector-24. Despite having the movement passes for Delhi and Faridabad, I am not allowed to cross the border and this is second time they have stopped me." Earlier, he was stopped in Prahaladpur area. "I have informed my boss and I'm now returning home in Okhla," Kumar said. Similarly, 52-year-old Harish Chauhan, who manufactures masks, returned to his house in Janakpuri after uploading the raw material at bordering area.

"I deal in masks and have a factory in Faridabad Sector-27. When I reached the Badarpur border, the police officials said they cannot allow me go to my factory. I have been waiting for almost two hours but nothing is happening. I have called two people from the factory to come here and take the raw material," Chauhan said. A driver, working for a doctor in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was also stopped while he was on his way to pick up another senior doctor from Sector 17 in Faridabad. "I was told to go to Faridabad Sector-17 to pick up a senior doctor. I have a pass which is pasted on the windscreen of the car, but the police are not listening to me. I have called the senior doctor and she will come to the Badarpur border by her car. From there, I will take her to the office," said 32-year-old Narender Nagar.

Avdesh Kumar (38), who works in an Indian Oil gas agency said he lives near the border and is waiting for police to let him go. "This is happening due to the lack of coordination. I work in the sector which falls under essential category. I was asked to come to the office. The authorities should understand and at least let us go to back to our residences as we have no place to stay here," Kumar said.

According to Faridabad Police, people were continuously asked to restrict movement from last three days. "We are only allowing people as per their requirements. Those who are carrying food and grocery materials are allowed. We are also allowing patients to cross the border. "Police were sensitising people from last three days to restrict their frequent movement, but they were not listening," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch Faridabad) Anil Yadav said.