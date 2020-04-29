Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:55 IST
7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking the total active cases to 582.

No deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours. The state health department highlighted a few districts in the state with zero active cases, which include-- Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Peddapally.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that coronavirus cases surged to 31,787 in the country with 1813 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

26 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, 475 new cases, tally 6,457

Twenty-six coronavirus patients -- highest in a day -- died in Mumbai and 475 tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. Those who died on Wednesday included a BMC official, which led to...

Boeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that drov...

France coronavirus death toll above 24,000, number of cases tweaked

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087 on Wednesday, with the rate of increase slightly speeding up again after slowing on Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.According...

Puducherry govt to decide stand on lockdown on May 2: CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory. With the Centres stand on extension or otherwise of the lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020