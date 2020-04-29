7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking the total active cases to 582.

No deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours. The state health department highlighted a few districts in the state with zero active cases, which include-- Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Peddapally.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that coronavirus cases surged to 31,787 in the country with 1813 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)