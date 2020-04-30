29 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district count reaches 433

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Indias COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Curre...
Martin Braithwaite was Barcelonas emergency signing in February, a quick-fix to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele, but for him the move goes back 10 years to a broken leg and a notebook. In his first meeting with the clubs president Josep...
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. The guide...
As the coronavirus outbreak and resultant curbs bring sweeping changes in life, ministers and politicians in Maharashtra have taken to technology in a big way to keep in touch with their constituents, conduct meetings and carry out official...