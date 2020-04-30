Rishi Kapoor is dead, says brother Randhir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is dead, says brother Randhir KapoorPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:00 IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI.
Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalized twice.
