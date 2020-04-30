3 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 128

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jajpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha to 128, said Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha.

Among the three new cases in Jajpur are an 18-year-old female and a 56-year-old male. Both are contacts of an earlier positive case.

The third patient is a 65-year-old male, who is a Kolkata returnee and is under quarantine.