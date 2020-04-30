Delhi Police issues fourth notice to Maulana Saad
The Delhi Police on Thursday issued another notice, it's fourth, to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asking him to get tested for COVID-19 in a government laboratory.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:48 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday issued another notice, it's fourth, to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asking him to get tested for COVID-19 in a government laboratory. The Tablighi Jamaat chief tested negative for Covid-19 in a test done in a private laboratory, his lawyer Fuzail Ayubi had submitted to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Monday.
The crime branch sources said a fourth notice has been issued because Saad had not yet responded to certain queries. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.
The Nizamuddin congregation has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive and infecting hundreds of others across the country. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- COVID
- Nizamuddin
- Enforcement Directorate
ALSO READ
Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of COVID-19: Delhi Police
Delhi Police constable alleges SHO hit him after argument as he was not wearing mask
Delhi Police providing meals to labourers stuck in its GTB Nagar complex
Delhi Police saves man from committing suicide
Delhi Police organises magic show at shelter home to spread COVID-19 awareness