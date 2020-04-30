Delhi Police issues fourth notice to Maulana Saad

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued another notice, it's fourth, to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asking him to get tested for COVID-19 in a government laboratory. The Tablighi Jamaat chief tested negative for Covid-19 in a test done in a private laboratory, his lawyer Fuzail Ayubi had submitted to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Monday.

The crime branch sources said a fourth notice has been issued because Saad had not yet responded to certain queries. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The Nizamuddin congregation has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive and infecting hundreds of others across the country. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police. (ANI)