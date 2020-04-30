Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:08 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:50 a.m.
Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 11:36 a.m.
Lancet's study finds no significant clinical benefits of antiviral drug remdesivir. 11:18 a.m.
USAID announces USD 3 million to support India's COVID-19 efforts. 11:10 a.m.
A man who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus in UP's Mahrajganj district. 11:08 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in Pak jump to 15,759 with 346 deaths. 10:52 a.m.
More than 70 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik as district tally rises to 276. 10:38 a.m.
UP police orders 10,000 PPE kits as 28 cops test positive. 10:02 a.m.
Three COVID-19 patients recover with just one active case in Shamli, UP. 9:41 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,074 in India with 33,050 cases. 9:38 a.m.
Three more tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as the state's count rises to 128. 9:20 a.m.
Indian Embassy in US contact nationals who wish to travel back home. 9:27 a.m.
South Asia could face health emergencies if children do not receive the life-saving vaccine, UNICEF says. 9:09 a.m.
Illama-derived antibodies may block coronavirus entry into host cells, study says. 6:48 a.m.
Thirty-five US states release formal opening plans. 2:15 a.m.
South Africa records the highest daily COVID infections as easing of lockdown approaches. 1:58 a.m.
US President Donald Trump terms WHO "literally a pipe organ for China".
- COVID
- India
- Odisha
- Donald Trump
- UP
- USAID
- Nashik
- Delhi
- Shamli
- UNICEF
- South Asia
- South Africa
- China
