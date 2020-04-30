T'gana govt appoints nodal officers for movement of stranded persons

The Telangana government has designated a senior official as the nodal officer for the movement of people stranded due to the lockdown and a senior police official as police nodal officer for the same purpose. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding movement of stranded people.

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been designated as nodal officer for the movement of stranded persons, according to an official communication on Wednesday night. Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) Jitender has been designated as police nodal officer for the same purpose, it said.

A protocol has been developed for the movement of stranded persons,an official release on the meeting held by the Chief Secretary said. A letter has been addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states to provide details of persons from their states who are stranded in Telangana, it said.

The Chief Secretaries of other states have also been requested to make transport arrangements to pick up the people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. Somesh Kumar requested the Chief Secretaries to advise their nodal authorities to get in touch with the Telangana nodal authority for facilitation.

The Telangana nodal authority would arrange screening of the persons and passes to the asymptomatic ones for undertaking the journey, it said. Any stranded person who wished to go to the native state is requested to be in touch with their native state for transport arrangement.

The Government of Telangana will permit the stranded persons to move to their native state, it added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.