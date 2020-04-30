Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana govt appoints nodal officers for movement of stranded persons

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:24 IST
T'gana govt appoints nodal officers for movement of stranded persons

The Telangana government has designated a senior official as the nodal officer for the movement of people stranded due to the lockdown and a senior police official as police nodal officer for the same purpose. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding movement of stranded people.

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been designated as nodal officer for the movement of stranded persons, according to an official communication on Wednesday night. Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) Jitender has been designated as police nodal officer for the same purpose, it said.

A protocol has been developed for the movement of stranded persons,an official release on the meeting held by the Chief Secretary said. A letter has been addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states to provide details of persons from their states who are stranded in Telangana, it said.

The Chief Secretaries of other states have also been requested to make transport arrangements to pick up the people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. Somesh Kumar requested the Chief Secretaries to advise their nodal authorities to get in touch with the Telangana nodal authority for facilitation.

The Telangana nodal authority would arrange screening of the persons and passes to the asymptomatic ones for undertaking the journey, it said. Any stranded person who wished to go to the native state is requested to be in touch with their native state for transport arrangement.

The Government of Telangana will permit the stranded persons to move to their native state, it added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary fire power like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emer...

We need to introspect if cricket is moving in right direction, says Holding

Looking to suck out every dollar available, cricket was suffering from overkill and the coronavirus-forced break should be used to introspect whether the game is heading in the right direction, says West Indies fast bowling great Michael Ho...

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020